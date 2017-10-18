Detention ng isang frat member ipinag-utos ng mga senador

ISINULONG ng mga senador na i-cite in contempt ang isang miyembro ng Aegis Juris fraternity na si Arvin Balag, at ipinag-utos na siya ay idetine matapos namang paulit-ulit na igiit ang kanyang karapatan laban sa self-incrimination sa pagdinig ng Senado kaugnay pa rin ng pagkamatay ng University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

Ikinairita ng mga senador ang paulit-ulit na sagot ni Balag kay Sen. Grace Poe, na nagtanong kung siya ang kasalukuyang presidente ng Aegis Juris fraternity, na siyang itinuro na nasa likod ng pagkamatay ni Castillo noong Setyembre 17.

“With all due respect, your honor, I’d like to invoke my right against self-incrimination,” sabi ni Balag.

“For the position you’re holding in the frat, you’re invoking your right?” sagot naman ni Poe na halatang iritado na kay Balag.

“Your honor, being charged with the violation of the Anti-hazing law, it’s one of the elements,” giit ni Balag.

Iginiit ni Poe na hindi naman niya sinasabing si Balag ang nagsagawa ng hazing kay Castillo, kundi tinatanong lamang ang kanyang posisyon.

“Don’t force us…huwag mong i-irritate yung mga members dito. A very simple question of your position and you’re invoking your right against self-incrimination? Come on,” sabi ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson.