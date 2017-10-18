Nida Blanca mananatiling buhay sa MTRCB Bandera

IPINANGALAN ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) ang bagong conference room ng ahensya sa yumaong veteran actress na si Nida Blanca. Bilang bahagi ng ika-32 anibersaryo ng pagseserbisyo-publiko ng MTRCB sa mga Pilipino, pormal nang binuksan ang kanilang Nida Blanca Conference Room last week sa pangunguna ni MTRCB Chairperson Rachel Arenas. Nakasama pa sa nasabing okasyon ang yumaong Vice-Chairperson ng MTRCB na si Emmanuel Borlaza at iba pang Board Members. Si Nida Blanca ay dati ring MTRCB Board Member. Nagsimula ang selebrasyon ng kanilang anibersaryo sa isang thanksgiving mass led by Fr. Denmark Malabuyoc na mula pa sa Order of St. Joseph. Present din sa nasabing event ang anak ni Nida Blanca na si Kaye Torres kasama ang kanyang pamilya. Nandoon din sina Chari Villa at Luz Valdez. Ayon kay Chairman Rachel, “The conference room was renamed to keep alive the memory of Ms. Nida Blanca not only as a Board Member but also as a friend, a family member and a public servant.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.