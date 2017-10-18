Wansapanataym nina Loisa at Jerome nominado sa Emmys Kids By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NOMINADO ang longest-running series for children sa ABS-CBN na Wansapanataym para sa kategoryang Best TV Movie/Mini-Series sa 2017 International Emmy Kids Awards. Ayon sa International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, ang Wansapanataym (Candy’s Crush nina Loisa Andalio at Jerome Ponce, directed by Andoy Ranay) ang tanging porgrama sa Philippine TV na nominated para sa 2017 International Emmy Kids Awards. Makikipaglaban ito sa mga entries mula sa The Netherlands, United Kingdom at Australia. Bukod sa Wansapanataym, nominado rin ang TV Patrol sa news and current affairs category at si Zanjoe Marudo para sa top male acting honor category (Maalaala Mo Kaya) sa 2017 International Emmy Awards. Ang mga mananalo sa 2017 International Emmy Awards ay ia-announce sa Nov. 20 sa New York, habang ang winners naman International Emmy Kids Awards ay ihahayag sa April 10, 2018 sa Cannes, France. q q q Sumakabilang-buhay na ang veteran character actor na si Ramon “Chinggoy” Alonzo noong Linggo ng gabi dahil sa sakit na colon cancer. Bandang 11:30 ng gabi noong Linggo pumanaw ang beteranong aktor ayon sa kanyang manager na si Shirley Kwan, habang ginagamot sa Chinese General Hospital. Kasalukuyang nakaburol ang labi ni G. Chinggoy sa Christ The King Church sa Quezon City. Huli siyang napanood sa teleserye ni Maja Salvador sa ABS-CBN, ang pinag-uusapan ngayong Wildflower bilang si Sen. Pablo Alcantara.

