Rocco handa nang paligayahin ang mga beki Bandera

TODO na ang paghahanda ni Rocco Nacino para sa isang fashion event next month kung saan kinumpirma nga niyang rarampa siya nang naka-underwear lang. First time itong gagawin ni Rocco kaya naman kailangang fit na fit siya. Ngayon pa lang ay atat na atat na ang kanyang fans na makita siyang rumarampa nang nakahubad. In fairness, nu’ng huli namin makausap si Rocco sa taping ng afternoon series nila ni Sanya Lopez na Haplos sa GMA Afternoon Prime, ang laki na ng iginanda ng kanyang katawan. Aniya, bukod sa pagpunta sa gym, marami rin siyang iniwasang pagkain, kasama na riyan ang pag-inom ng alak. Wish din ni Rocco na mapanood ni Sanya ang pagrampa niya sa nasabing fashion event para mas maging proud daw ang dalaga sa kanya. Speaking of Haplos, mas nagiging exciting na ngayon ang kuwento ng serye lalo pa’t mas tumindi pa ang kapangyarihan nina Lucille (The Tolentino) at Angela (Sanya). Abangan ang maaaksyong tagpo sa Haplos kapag nagtuos na sila nang bonggang-bongga. Napapanood pa rin ang Haplos tuwing hapon sa GMA 7.

Recent Stories:

