Eastern Mindanao naghanda sa pagganti ng ISIS sympathizers By John Roson Bandera

Inatasan ng pamunuan ng militar sa Eastern Mindanao ang lahat ng unit nito na magtaas ng alerto matapos mapatay ang mga terrorist leader na sina Isnilon Hapilon at Omar Maute sa Marawi City. Inatasan ng pamunuan ng militar sa Eastern Mindanao ang lahat ng unit nito na magtaas ng alerto matapos mapatay ang mga terrorist leader na sina Isnilon Hapilon at Omar Maute sa Marawi City. Ito ay para mapigilan ang posibleng pagganti sa mga nakikisimpatiya sa Maute-ISIS group, sabi ni Maj. Ezra Balagtey, tagapagsalita ng AFP Eastern Mindanao Command. Ibinigay ni Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, hepe ng Eastmincom, ang direktiba nang makipagpulong sa mga ground commander sa Davao City nitong Lunes, ilang oras matapos mapatay sina Hapilon at Maute. Sa pulong, binigyang-diin ni Guerrero na kailangang palakasin ang border security upang mapigilan ang mga terorista sa pagpasok sa rehiyon, ani Balagtey. Ang Marawi ang kabisera ng Lanao del Sur na may boundary sa lalawigan ng Bukidnon, na nagsisilbing daan patungo sa Cagayan de Oro City. May malawak ding boundary ang Lanao del Sur at Lanao del Norte na ang kabisera’y Iligan City, at may mga kalsadang umaabot hanggang sa mga malalaking lungsod gaya ng General Santos City at Davao City. Ang mga naturang lungsod ay dati nang pinuntirya ng mga pag-atake ng terorista, na ang ila’y mula pa sa Basilan at Sulu.

