Baron Geisler inaresto matapos magwala sa isang restaurant sa QC INQUIRER.net

IPINAG-UTOS ng Quezon City Office of the Prosecutor ang pagsasampa ng kaso laban sa aktor na si Baron Geisler matapos magwala sa isang restaurant sa Quezon City. Inaprubahan ni Assistant City Prosecutor Marizen Grutas ang paghahain ng kasong unjust vexation at alarm and scandal laban kay Geisler.

“There is probable cause for the filing of unjust vexation and alarm and scandal considering that respondent was actually seen by the complainant committing the acts complained of at TGIF, and intent to vex and annoy was apparent as shown in the sworn statement,” sabi ni Grutas sa isang resolusyon.

Sinabi ng abogado ni Geisler na si Jay Sangalang, na inatasan ang kanyang kliyente na magbayad ng P4,000 para sa kanyang piyansa, bagamat aalamin pa kung makakapaglagak ang kanyang kampo ng piyansa matapos namang isuspinde ang pasok sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno dahil sa malawakang transport strike.

Base sa blotter report ng Police Station 10 of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), pinagbawalan si Geisler na pumunta sa lahat ng sangay ng TGI Fridays Restaurants dahil sa kanyang “unruly behavior,” lalu na kung ito ay nakainom.

Bilang paggalang, pinayagan si Geisler, ng general manager ng TGI Fridays Tomas Morato, na si Nora Quilang, na isa sa mga nagrereklamo, na makapasok sa restaurant ganap na alas-9 ng gabi.

Bigla na lamang sinigawan ni Geisler ang mga kostumer ng:“Bakla! B****** ko kayo, p***** i** mo, p***** i** niyo!”

Tinangka pang pahupain si Geisler ng security guard, na si Edward Evangelista, na kabilang din sa mga complainant.

Hinamon pa ni Geisler ng suntukan ang security guard: “P***** i*** mo, ano! Suntukan tayo dito!”

Tinawagan ng pamunuan ng restaurant ang mga otoridad, kung saan inaresto si Geisler at ikinulong sa Police Station 10, sa Edsa, malapit sa kanto ng Kamuning Road.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Geisler, na mas maganda nang maaresto siya “kesa ma-tokhang”, sa harap naman ng gera kontra ilegal na droga ng administrasyon.

