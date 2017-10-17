Miss Earth 2017 candidate nanakawan ng cellphone sa mall: be careful, please!

NINAKAW daw ang cellphone ni Miss Earth Belarus 2017 Polli Cannabis habang nasa isang clothing store sa loob ng shopping mall.
Nasa Pilipinas ang beauty queen para lumaban sa 2017 Miss Earth beauty pageant ngunit naging masaklap daw ang kanyang pagbisita sa bansa dahil nga sa pagkawala ng kanyang mobile phone.
Sa kanyang Facebook account, idinetalye ni Polli kung paano nawala ang kanyang telepono.
“Hello dear friends! Yesterday my phone was stolen (pangalan ng clothing store at shopping mall sa Manila). I was surrounded by a criminal group of 4 person, they were following me in the shop. Someone was touching my bag, and I changed the place for 5 times, tried to went away from them, but was not allowed to go outside the shop.
“So, finally criminals got me and stole my iphone 7 red. It is not the first time it (happening) there. Be careful, please! I don’t have phone numbers of no one. Whatsapp and viber are not available without my stolen sim card. If you need to contact me, just write me email. I hope police will find these people.”
Pagkatapos ng insidente, agad na nagtungo si Miss Belarus sa police station para magreklamo at mag-file ng formal complaint laban sa mga magnanakaw.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94