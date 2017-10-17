DU30: Marawi City malaya na Bandera

IDINEKLARA ni Pangulong Duterte na malaya na ang Marawi City sa kamay ng teroristang Maute matapos ang pagkakapatay sa dalawang lider na sina Isnilon Hapilon at Omar Maute noong Lunes ng umaga.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I hereby declare Marawi City liberated from the terrorist infleunce. That marks the beginning of rehabilitation,” sabi ni Duterte matapos namang bumisita sa Marawi City. Kasabay nito, pinasalamatan ni Duterte ang mga tropa ng gobyerno sa dedikasyon sa trabaho para matapos na ang krisis sa Marawi City.

“Mga minahal kong sundalo,pulis, ang problema ko, ang nasugatan ngayon. Marami iyan, yung iba nabaldado… I can guarantee you, sinasabi ko na sa inyo ngayon walang iwanan ipupwesto ko silang lahat,” dagdag ni Duterte. Si Hapilon ang lider ng Abu Sayyaf na tinaguriang “emir” ng ISIS sa Timog-Silangang Asya, samantalang si Omar at ang kapatid na si Abdullah Maute ang mga lider ng teroristang Maute. Matatandaang linusob ng mga terorista ang Marawi noong Mayo 23, 2017 habang nasa Russia si Pangulong Duterte, dahilan para magdelara siya ng Martial Law sa buong Mindanao.

