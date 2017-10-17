Malacanang nagmumukhang walang magawa sa welga ng driver-solon By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Dapat umanong maglatag ang gobyerno ng contingency plan para hindi naaabala ang publiko kapag nagsasagawa ng tigil pasada ang mga pampasaherong jeepney.

Sinabi ni Eastern Samar Rep. Ben Evardone na bagamat maganda na isinaalang-alang ng Malacanang ang kapakanan ng mga estudyante at empleyado sa pagdedeklara na walang pasok nagmumukha naman itong walang magagawa sa mga jeepney driver at operator.

“It does not also look good that the government appears to be helpless in dealing with the strike. It sends a wrong signal to the general public that the government cannot provide counter measures to mitigate the impact of the strike,” ani Evardone.

Sinabi ni Evardone na hindi maganda na magagawang iparalisa ng mga pampasaherong jeepney ang klase at trabaho upang maigiit sa gobyerno ang kanilang hinihingi.

“It is not good that not only classes and work are adversely affected but also financial services and the stock market. We cannot afford this kind of paralysis,” saad ng solon.

