Bagyong Paolo lalong lumakas

Lumakas ang bagyong Paolo pagpasok nito sa Philippine Area of Responsibility. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration umaabot na sa 90 kilometro bawat oras ang hanging dala ng bagyo at pagbugsong umaabot sa 115 kilometro bawat oras. Inaasahan na lalo pa itong lalakas at magdadala ng pag-ulan sa loob ng 450 kilometrong diametro nito. “The outer rainbands of Paolo may bring scattered light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains over Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao.” Umuusad ito sa bilis na pitong kilometro patungong hilaga-hilagang kanluran. Hindi inaasahan na magla-landfall ang bagyo na lalabas ng PAR sa Linggo ng umaga kung hindi magbabago ang bilis at tinatahak na direksyon nito. Noong Lunes, ang bagyo ay nasa layong 765 kilometro sa silangan ng Guiuan, Eastern Samar. Bukas ng umaga, inaasahan na nasa layong 760 kilometro ito sa silangan ng Borongan City. Samantala, isang low pressure area ang binabantayan ng Pagasa sa loob ng PAR. Ito ay nasa layong 395 kilometro sa kanluran ng Coron, Palawan. “This weather system will bring scattered light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains over Palawan.”

