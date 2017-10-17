P82M jackpot ng Grand Lotto bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P82 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 bukas. Inaasahang aabot sa P82 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 bukas. Ayon kay Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Alexander Balutan walang tumama sa P78 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto noong Lunes. Lumabas sa pinakahuling bola ang 18-33-28-21-23-22. Umabot sa P18.3 milyon ang halaga ng itinataya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P65,580 ang 14 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P930 naman ang 786 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 15,324 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize Fund, 30 sentimos sa Charity Fund at ang nalalabi sa operasyon ng lotto.

