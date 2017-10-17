Mga adik kumonti-SWS

Nabawasan umano ng malaki ang bilang ng mga adik sa iba’t ibang lugar sa bansa, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS) na isinagawa noong Setyembre. Nabawasan umano ng malaki ang bilang ng mga adik sa iba’t ibang lugar sa bansa, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS) na isinagawa noong Setyembre. Tinanong ang mga respondent “Kung ikukumpara ang kasalukuyang dami ng mga drug addict sa inyong lugar sa nakaraang anim na buwan, 71 porsyento ang nasabi na “mas konti ngayon kaysa noon”. Ayon naman sa siyam na porsyento mas marami ang adik ngayon sa kanilang lugar at 12 porsyento ang nagsabi na hindi ito nagbago. Pinakamarami ang nagsabi na nabawasan sa Mindanao (85 porsyento). Nagsabi man ang tatlong porsyento na mas dumami at pitong porsyento ang walang nagbago. Sa National Capital Region, ang nagsabi na kumonti ay 66 porsyento (15 porsyento na dumami at 16 porsyento na hindi nagbago). Sa iba pang bahagi ng Luzon ay 68 porsyento ang nagsabi na kumonti, walong porsyento ang dumami at 14 porsyento ang walang pagbabago. Sa Visayas naman ay 65 porsyento ang nagsabi na kumonti, 13 porsyento ang dumami at 14 porsyento ang hindi nagbago. Nauna ng iniulat ng SWS na nasisiyahan ang mga Filipino sa kampanya ng gobyerno laban sa ipinagbabawal na gamot. Sa tanong kung nasisisyahan sila sa drug war, 77 porsyento ang nagsabi na sila ay nasisiyahan at 14 porsyento lamang ang hindi. Ang undecided ay siyam na porsyento. Mas mababa ito sa resulta ng survey noong Setyembre 2016, kung saan 84 porsyento ang nasisiyahan at tig-walong porsyento ang hindi nasisiyahan at undecided. Halos hindi naman ito nagbago kung ikukumpara sa survey noong Hunyo kung saan 78 porsyento ang nasisiyahan, 13 porsyento ang hindi at 9 porsyento ang undecided. Ginawa ang survey mula Setyembre 23-27 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents.

