Klase at pasok sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno suspendido pa rin sa araw ng Martes (Oct.17) dahil sa transport strike Bandera

SUSPENDIDO pa rin ang pasok sa lahat ng antas sa pribado at pampublikong paaralan at maging sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno sa buong bansa sa ikalawang araw ng transport strike ngayong Martes (Oktubre 17), ayon sa Malacanang. Ayon sa anunsiyo ng Malacanang pasado alas-10 ng gabi ng Lunes, sinuspinde muli ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea ang pasok sa paaralan at sa mga opisina ng pamahalaan dahil sa tigil pasada sa harap naman ng pagtutol sa planong phaseout ng mga jeepney sa bansa. “May tranport strike, ulan, bagyo at walang masakyan. Baka magkasakit mga kawani ng gobyerno at mga estudyante kunh maulanan at walang masakyan,” ayon kay Medialdea. Binawi ni Medialdea ang naunang pahayag ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na may pasok na sa araw ng Martes sa kabila ng pangalawang araw ng transport strike.

