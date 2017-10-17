KathNiel fans kay Xander: Please lang, iparetoke mo na rin ugali mo!

LUMABAS na finally ang isang buong video where Xander Ford was bashing Kathryn Bernardo whom he called sakang.

Then, there’s another video which surfaced recently na kuha noong hindi pa siya naooperahan. In the video, he justified kung bakit nag-number one si Nadine Lustre sa isang men’s magazine search for Sexiest Pinay. Doon niya unang sinabi na sakang si Kathryn.

Ayun, nalait na naman muli si Xander.

“Bago pa operahan ang mukha nya ayan pala ugali nya. Advice lang if I were you better mag low profile ka di yung ganyan. Hindi maganda yan. Dahil sa ginagawa mo ay dyan ka babagsak.”

“Pangit na sinungaling pa, deny to death pa cia kesyo favorite nia KathNiel, hindi matatakpan ng retoke mo ang umaalingasaw mong ugali.”

“Sana pala, ugali mo na lng pinaretoke mo para kahit sana papano nag-contrast naman sa itsura mo.”