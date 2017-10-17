Ate Guy pumunta pa rin sa pa-party ng Noranians kahit may sakit

LIMANG oras (6 to 11 p.m.) lang ang itinakdang celebration ng 50th anniversary ni Ms. Nora Aunor sa showbiz na ginanap sa Sampaguita Gardens organized by her loving fans kaya talagang ni-rush ko ang mga kausap ko last Saturday everning.

I cannot miss the event kahit silip lang. Kasama ko ang bago kong alagang si Briant Scott Lomboy na dumating sa Sampaguita Gardens a little over past 10 p.m. and thank God, naabutan pa rin namin si Mama Guy na iniinterbyu ng ilang writers and bloggers sa gilid ng pasilyo sa labas ng venue — time for home na kasi siya.

“Maraming salamat at nakapunta ka. Pasensiya na at masama lang ang pakiramdam ko kaya kailangan ko nang umuwi. Nandiyan na ang sundo ko,” pagpapakumbaba ng mahal nating Superstar na pumayag pa rin ng konting picture-picture with us.

It’s good to see mama Guy after a long while. Matagal na rin kaming di nagkita, pareho kasi kaming busy. Minsan sa phone lang kami nagkakausap pero walang chance na magkape or what.

I saw Matet and husband Mickey Estrada going out of the venue. Sayang at di ko nakita ang inaanak ko sa kanilang mag-asawa. Nandoon pa naman daw ang bagets kaya lang marami kasing tao kaya nahilo-hilo ako sa kahahanap.

Mama Guy’s other son Kenneth was also there, parang may itinutulak itong stroller — meaning, may baby na rin si Kenneth? How time really flies, ‘no? Dati mga babies pa sila, ngayon sila naman ang may mga babies na dala. Kaloka! Lola na talaga ako.

In the nick of time, ika nga! Pero at least nakaabot ako sa selebrasyon. Unlike our kafatid na si Rey Pumaloy. two minutes pa lang nakakaalis si Mama Guy nang dumating siya. Ha! Ha! Ha! Akala ko super-late na ako. meron pa palang mas late sa akin. Great! Ha! Ha! Ha!