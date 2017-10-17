John Lloyd tinawag na fake; walang balak pakasalan si Ellen

JOHN Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna are on vacation and they give updates for their fans to feast on – via Instagram.

Sandamakmak na IG photos ang ipino-post ng dalawa at kita sa kanila ang happiness.

Ang daming nakakaunawa na ngayon kay John Lloyd as fans say they never saw the actor as happy and as open as he is now.

“Fan ako ni JLC ngayon ko Lang siya nakita naging open Sa relationship Niya ha.. dati super private siya ayaw niya pinapakita jowa In social media ngayon o tingnan mo open na open. I guess Mas malaya na siya ngayon at Mas masaya. Kung Saan siya happy dun din ako,” said one fan.

“Yung una mga videos and pics niya in Instagram some are not okay naman talaga but nung napansin ko madalas na siya mag post kay Ellen aba in love na idol ko.

“Natabunan yung nega post niya na masasaya pictures. Let’s be happy for him ang importante wala siya tinatapakan,” opined one guy.

“So, bakit kinailangan pa niya gawin yung mga offensive posts kung gusto lang pala niya mainlove at mamuhay ng malaya? He alienated a lot of people and jeopardized his career and endorsements, when he could’ve followed a quieter path to love & freedom.

“Mas lalo tuloy nagmumukhang he’s manufacturing a new image that is as fake as the one he tried to get rid of,” observed one fan.

“Pagsasawaan din nya si Ellen dahil di naman wife material ang babaeng yan. Nagtikiman lang. Di nya yan pakakasalan! Wannt bet?” sey naman ng isang basher.