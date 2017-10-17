Joey absent lang sa Bulaga, hindi suspendido By Jun Nardo Bandera

BAKASYON lang si Joey de Leon sa Eat Bulaga at hindi totoo na pinarusahan siya ng managament dahil sa kotrobersiyang nilikha ng statement niya tungkol sa depresyon. Kadalasang nasa ibang bansa si Joey tuwing kaarawan niya na kanyang isinakatuparan nitong nakaraang mga araw base na rin sa posts niya sa Instagram. Hindi siya suspended sa programang bahagi na ng buhay niya ng ilang dekada. Normal na bagay lang kay Joey ang bumiyahe. Isinasabuhay lang niya ang nilikha niyang acronym na TITE – Trabaho, Ipon, Travel, Enjoy! Sa edad nga naman niya ngayon mas masarap mag-travel dahil wala na siyang iniintindi at pinoproblema sa buhay. Isa sa bumati kay Joey sa birthday niya ang ang apo niya kay Keempee de Leon na si Samantha de Leon sa IG. “To the entire world, you may be known as The Joey de Leon a.k.a. Henyo Master but to me, you’re just Dada Joey. Being able to call this man lolo is already a blessing on its own. I wouldn’t and couldn’t ask for anyone else. Happiest birthday Dada!! I love so much @angpotenyo.”

