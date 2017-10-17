JM nagpakita ng ebidensya: 2 taon nang magaling at malinis Bandera

PWEDENG-PWEDE na uling bumalik sa mundo ng showbiz si JM de Guzman. Ito’y matapos ngang ibalita ng aktor na nakumpleto na niya ang kanyang two-year rehabilitation program. Sa kanyang Instagram account, ipinost ni JM ang nakuha niyang certificate bilang patunay na magaling at malinis na siya sa kahit anong uri ng droga. Pinatutunayan sa nasabing certificate na si JM ay, “achieved one year in the Therapeutic Community program and for his determination to produce a substance free lifestyle.” Nagkomento naman ang kaibigan at dating leading lady ni JM sa blockbuster movie na “That Thing Called Tadhana” na si Angelica Panganiban at sinabing miss na miss na niya ang binata.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.