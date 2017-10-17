Luis, Jessy talbog ang mag-asawa; ‘nag-honeymoon’ sa Japan Bandera

TALBOG pa ang mag-asawa sa kaswitan nina Luis Manzano at Jessy Mendiola habang nagbabakasyon sa Tokyo, Japan. Maraming kinilig sa mga sweet photos ng magdyowa na kanilang ipinost sa Instagram. Isa sa mga photo nila na maraming nakuhang likes at comments ay ang kanilang picture kung saan nakaupo sila sa bintana ng kanilang hotel at magkayakap habang ine-enjoy ang view sa labas. Nilagyan ito ni Jessy ng caption na: “Cuddle weather.” Cute na cute rin ang netizens sa kuha nina Luis at Jessy sa Tokyo Disney Sea kung saan nakasuot sila ng Mickey at Minnie Mouse headbands. “Guys, when your girlfriend tells you to wear a Mickey Mouse headband, YOU WEAR THAT MICKEY MOUSE HEADBAND!” caption ni Luis sa kanilang IG photo.

