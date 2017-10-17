Pakiusap ng tatay nina Nadine at Ice: Wag n’yong sasaktan ang sarili n’yo!

NAGLABAS na ng kanyang saloobin ang tatay ni Nadine Lustre tungkol sa pagpapakamatay ng isa pa niyang anak na si Isaiah. Ayon kay Ulysses Lustre, napakasakit ng mawalan ng isang anak.

Narito ang ipinost na mensahe sa social media ng ama nina Nadine at Isaiah: “The lost of a father or a mother is painful, the lost of a son is unbearable. The demons of depression is devouring our youth. I call out to all sons and daughters to please stop hurting yourselves. Your depression is incomparable to us parents when you do. Life is beautiful. Please bear that in mind. Happy Birthday Ice. We love you so much.”

Marami rin daw na-realize si Mr. Lustre matapos mabasa ang mga sulat ng kanyang yumaong anak, aniya, “You got me there Ice, so much lessons learned. Even I am not free from depression, thru your writings I’m now more bolder to face it head on. I am proud of you Ice. This tragedy will not end unnoticed. A battle cry for fighting depression will be shouted. And there will be awareness.”

Bago ito, umamin din si Nadine na kahit siya ay dumaan din sa matinding depresyon tulad ng kanyang kapatid at iba pang mga kabataan ngunit napaglabanan niya ito. Nagbigay din siya ng mensahe sa iba pang mga Pinoy na dumadaan sa ganitong phase ng kanilang buhay.

“If you ever hit rock bottom, don’t be ashamed of opening up to your loved ones. If anyone understands and cares about what you’re going through, it’s them. You are who/what you say you are. If you think you’re weak, you will be weak. If you tell yourself you are not worthy, you will be unworthy. But, if you say you’re strong, you will be strong and If you tell yourself you can do it, you can do anything,” sey ni Nadine sa kanyang Instagram post.

Nagpakamatay si Isaiah sa loob ng kanilang bahay sa Quezon City sa pamamagitan ng pagbabaril sa kanyang ulo.