LTFRB sinabing hindi na dapat isuspinde ang klase, pasok bukas Inquirer

INIREKOMENDA ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) sa Malacañang na hindi na dapat isuspinde ang klase at pasok sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno bukas sa kabila ng ikalawang araw ng transport strike ng grupong Piston. Sinabi ni Aileen Lizada, LTFRB board member, na base sa nangyaring tigil pasada ngayong araw, hindi gaanong apektado ang trapiko sa unang araw na welga ng Piston. Idinagdag ng LTFRB na sa kabuuang 74 trak at bus na ipinakalat, 23 lamang dito ang nagamit.

Nangangahulugan ito na 1,140 pasahero lamang sa 10 milyong mananakay ng jeepney ang apektado.

Sinuspinde ng Malacañang ang klase at pasok sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno bilang tugon sa dalawang araw na transport strike ng Piston.

