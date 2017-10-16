Isnilon Hapilon, Omar Maute patay na –DND

NAPATAY na sina Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute, ang dalawang teroristang lider na konektado sa ISIS na nanguna sa paglusob sa Marawi City, matapos ang operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno kaninang umaga, ayon kay Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Idinagdag ni Lorenzana na 17 bihag ang nailigtas din sa isinagawang operasyon sa Marawi City.

Lima pang terorista ang napatay sa matinding bakbakan na tumagal mula alas-2 ng umaga hanggang alas-6 ng umaga, ayon kay Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año. Idinagdag ni Lorenzana na nakatakda sana silang bumisita ni Pangulong Duterte ngayong araw sa Marawi, bagamat ipinagpaliban ito dahil sa bakbakan. “We were prevailed upon by the commanders on the ground to postpone our trip because they are going to conduct the assault. Following their operational plan, they were able to do it this morning, they were able to get Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute, who were both killed. They are confirmed dead,” sabi ni Lorenzana.

