Poe sinabing transport strike dapat maging ‘wake up call’ sa DoTr

SINABI ni Sen. Grace Poe na dapat maging ‘wake-up call sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) ang nangyaring nationwide transport strike na naging dahilan para isuspinde ng Malacanang ang pasok sa lahat ng antas ng paaralan at sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno.
“The two-day nationwide transport strike on October 16 and 17 should serve as a wake-up call to the Department of Transportation to listen to the jeepney drivers and operators, who have been airing their woes about the program,” sabi ni Poe.
Idinagdag ni Poe na bagamat suportado niya ang modernisasyon ng transport system, kasama na ang mga jeepney, hindi ito dapat magresulta sa pagkawala ng hanapbuhay ng mga driver ng jeepney.
“We stand firm that any program to be implemented must be the outcome of transparent consultations from a broad range of stakeholders and must be equitable to all parties concerned. Unilateral decisions will prove counter-productive,” ayon pa kay Poe.
Sinuportahan ni Poe ang posisyon ng mga jeepney operator at driver na dapat gawin ng unti-unti ang phase-out.
“Kahit anong bago ng unit mo, kung hindi mo rin ime-maintain, maluluma din agad yan. With the high costs involved, the PUV modernization program should be looking at sustainable modernized PUV fleets. Hindi pwedeng basta bago lang,” ayon pa kay Poe.
Sinabi pa ni Poe na dapat magkaroon ng “win-win solution” na ang layunin ay masolusyunan ang problema sa trapik, mapangalagaan ang kapaligiran at mabigyan ng trabaho ang mga apektadong jeepney driver.
