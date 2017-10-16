Piston sinabing transport strike naparalisa ng 80% hanggang 100% ang trapiko INQUIRER.net

SINABI ng Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) na ganap na alas-9 ng umaga, naparalisa ng kanilang tigil pasada ng mula 80 hanggang 100 porsiyento ang mga ruta sa iba’t ibang lugar, partikular sa Maynila, Rizal, Navotas, Quezon City, Makati City. Nagtipon-tipon ang mga jeepney driver at operator sa Aurora Boulevard sa Cubao, Quezon City para ipanawagan ang pagbasura sa jeepney modernization program ng gobyerno. Sinabi ni George San Mateo, chair ng Piston na nang sumapit ang katanghalian, tinatayang 90 porsiyento na ng transportasyon ang naparalisa sa buong bansa. “Naparalyze natin ang jeepney routes ng 90 percent… Ito ay sa kabila ng idineklara ng Malacañang na walang pasok nationwide. Matagumpay po ang ating strike,” sabi ni San Mateo. Idinagdag ni San Mateo na 80 hanggang 100 porsiyento ng ruta sa Natioanl Capital Region, partikular sa CAMANAVA, Novaliches, Makati city, Parañaque City, Zapote, Anda circle routes, Litex route, Ramon Magsaysay (Sta. Mesa routes), Marikina City, Cubao at Maynila ang naparalisa. “Routes in provinces like Laguna, Baguio, Davao City, Nueva Vizcaya, Pampanga, Rizal, Bulacan, Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Butuan City, GMA Cavite, Surigao and Cebu City were also 75 to 100 percent paralyzed,” ayon pa kay San Mateo. Kinontra naman ito ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board sa pagsasabing hindi halos naramdaman ang tigil pasada sa buong bansa. Nagsimula ang tigil pasada sa buong bansa ganap na alas-6 ng umaga. Lumahok naman ang mga miyembro ng Kilusang Mayo Uno, Kadamay at Gabriela sa welga.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.