QC, Cebu, Cainta pinakamayayaman

PITO sa 10 pinakamayayamang siyudad sa bansa ay nasa National Capital Region, ayon sa ulat ng Commission on Audit.

Ang pinakamayamang siyudad ay ang Quezon City na mayroong P59.556 bilyong asset, mas mataas sa P51.648 bilyon na naitala nito noong 2015.

Sumunod naman ang Makati City na mayroong P54.851 bilyon, mula sa P49.494 bilyon.

Pangatlo ang Manila na may P36.102 bilyon (mula sa P33.104 bilyon), na sinundan ng Cebu City na may P32.623 bilyon (mula sa P32.41 bilyon).

Panglima naman ang Pasig City na may P28.899 bilyon (mula sa 24.945 bilyon), Taguig City na may P16.268 bilyon (mula sa P14.291 bilyon), Pasay City na may P14.954 bilyon (mula sa P13.487 bilyon), at Caloocan City na may P14.702 bilyon (mula sa 12.943 bilyon).

Pang-siyam naman ang Davao City na may P9.899 bilyon. Wala ang siyudad sa top 10 noong 2015.

Ang Iligan City naman ay may P9.897 bilyon mula sa P9.617 bilyon noong 2015. Pag-siyam ang Iligan City noong 2015.

Nalaglag naman sa top 10 ang Zamboanga City na may P8.762 bil-yon noong 2015.

Ang pinakamayaman namang probinsya ay ang Cebu (P32.429 bil-yon), Rizal (P11.73 bilyon), Negros Occidental (P11.042 bilyon), Bata-ngas (P9.979 bilyon), Bulacan (P8.9 bilyon), Palawan (P8.199 bilyon), Iloilo (P8.144 bilyon), Laguna (P7.5 bilyon), Nueva Ecija (P7.2 bilyon) at Leyte (P7.03 bilyon).

Ang pinakamayaman munisipyo ay ang Cainta, Rizal (P3.5 bilyon) na sinundan ng Limay, Bataan (P2.5 bilyon), Mariveles, Bataan (P2.1 bil-yon), Sual, Pangasinan (2 bilyon), Sto. Tomas, Batangas (P1.5 bilyon), Tanay, Rizal (1.5 bilyon), Claver, Surigao del Norte (P1.47 bilyon), Binangonan, Rizal (P1.46 bilyon), Polomolok, Cotabato (P1.43 bilyon) at Taytay, Rizal (P1.3 bilyon).

