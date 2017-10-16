‘Palengke bag’ ni Sandara nag-viral sa social media

PINAG-USAPAN ang malaking pamalengke bag na dala-dala ni Sandara Park.
When it was posted sa kanyang Instagram account, marami ang humanga dahil hindi materialistic ang dalaga. Nabansagan pang “Bayongciaga” ang kanyang big bag. It stemmed from almost the same bag ng Balenciaga kasi which cost $2,000 or equivalent to P100,000.
“Pinatunayan lang niya na walang pangit o magandang bag na dadalhin kung sa pag-uugali at ganda ng kagaya ni Krung Krung lahat keri niya proud to be Pinoy pa…nice iba ka talaga sa lahat.”
“Idol talaga kita Sandara. Hahahaha! Yan ba bibilhin mo sa halagang napakamahal. Kung mabibili mo naman sa tag na 10peso! Ahhha!”
“Eh, sa Korea kasi walang pakialamera at hindi tsismosa ang tao kahit ano ang bitbit kahit anong klaseng bag ang bitbit mag shopping. Eh si Sandy pinakita niya sa lahat ng Pinoy ganoon siya kasimple.”
‘Yan ang mga papuri kay Sandara na aming nabasa.
