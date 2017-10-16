‘Hindi ikamamatay ni Kris kung di siya imbitado sa kasal ni Ai Ai!’

THERE is a seemingly endless issue about Kris Aquino and Ai Ai delas Alas.

We’re saying this dahil parang ayaw silang tantanan ng intriga.

In her latest presscon for her movie, Ai Ai was asked, for the nth time, ha, by the press, about Kris. The comedienne refused to answer na all questions pertaining to Kris dahil aniya, whether positive or negative ang isagot niya ay lalagyan pa rin ito ng isyung negative.

Apparently, nag-ugat na naman ang issue recently dahil hindi invited si Kris sa Dec. 12 wedding ni Ai Ai. Ginawang big deal iyon kaya nagka-issue.

But with this, unfair naman iyon kay Kris dahil she’s leading a quiet life na sans Ai Ai. For her to be dragged everytime may interview si Ai Ai ay unfair naman sa kanya.

Eh, ano naman kung hindi siya invited sa kasal ni Ai Ai? Ikamamatay ba ni Kris ‘yon?