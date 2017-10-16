Empoy lumelebel kay Coco bilang bagong Millennial Pogi By Jun Nardo Bandera

LUMELEBEL si Empoy Marquez kay Coco Martin, huh! Aba hindi na solo ni Coco ang pagiging endorser ng isang kilalang food chain, huh! Hindi nga lang sila magkapareho ng produktong ineendorso. Kung manok ang TV commercial ni Coco, pork sisig naman ang kay Empoy, huh! Eh, new look din ang dating ng tinaguriang Millennial Pogi. Maayos ang buhok at sakto ang make up sa mukha. Malaki ang tulong na nagawa kay Empoy ng blockbuster movie nila ni Alessandra de Rossi na “Kita Kita”. Heto’t muli siyang mapapanood sa pelikulang “The Barker” kung saan si Shy Carlos naman ang naka-jackpot sa kaguwapuhan niya! Or is the other way around? Ha-hahaha!

