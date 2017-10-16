Sumpa kay Xander Ford: Mabilis din siyang babagsak!’

TO UNDO the damage it had caused upon itself ay nag-post ang Star Image ng mala-ad para sa mga mag-aaral who may want to get Xander Ford for a speaking engagement.

This came immediately after naresolba na ang reklamo ng grupo ng mga graduating masscom students from the University of Caloocan City nitong Oct. 12.

Sinamahan pa ng litrato ni Xander ang post na ‘yon during an actual talk, na ewan kung saang paaralan idinaos o idinaos nga ba to begin with.

Nakakatawa naman ang management agency na ito via its social media ad of sorts. Sa nangyaring aberyang kinasangkutan ng Star Image, what good and credible image does it believe it still has?

Kung ano ang populasyon ng mga estudayante sa UCC, sapat na ang numerong ‘yon para ikalat nito ang pangit na imaheng meron ang Star Image.

I-multiply n’yo pa ‘yon sa buong studentry ng buong siyudad in all levels at sa mga karatig-bayan (Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela), sino pang mag-aaral ang gugustuhing kunin si Xander through Star Image, aber?

A virtually new office ay tinapos na rin ng Star Image ang future ng kanilang tanggapan.

Alam naman nating iba ang boses kapag mga kabataan na ang nagsalita, even student rallies or kung anumang protest actions na nilalahukan ng mga estudyante are worth our attention.

And speaking of Xander Ford, kung paanong mabilis ang pagsikat niya is believed to be the same equal pace ng kanyang napipintong pagbagsak.

He started kasi with the wrong foot, aminin ‘yan ng Star Image and its staff who lack managerial expertise, imaging and public relations included!

Nagkakaisa tuloy ang mga showbiz in the know na isang flash in the pan lang ang retokadong actor-wannabe.

Worse, “flush in the toilet”! Ayaw ng pooh-pooh ni John Lloyd Cruz.