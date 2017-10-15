Sara Duterte tinawag na ’power grabber’ ang mga kritiko ni DU30

PALABAN pa rin si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte matapos namang batikusin ang mga kritiko ng kanyang amang si Pangulong Duterte matapos ihayag ang posibilidad na magtatayo ng isang revolutionary government dahil sa umano’y banta ng destabilisasyon.

“Power grabbers have made their point, made their presence felt, caught our attention, and we know who they are,” sabi ni Sara sa isang pahayag kahapon.

Nauna nang nagbanta si Duterte na magtatayo ng isang revolutionary government kagaya ng idineklara ng yumaong dating pangulong Corazon Aquino.

“The threat of destabilization is as real as terrorism,” sabi ni Sara.

Partikular na binatikos ni Sara ang pahayag ng grupong Tindig Pilipinas matapos na sabihan si Duterte na “paranoid at insecure”.

“How can he insecure when he is the president?” dagdag ni Sara. “When you are the president, there is nothing that will make you feel insecure – not a survey results or a person like [Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV] or a power-hungry group called Tindig Pilipinas.”

“All his destabilization claims are from intel reports and reliable sources from inside the offices of the people identified with the opposition,” dagdag ni Sara.