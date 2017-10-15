Sara Duterte tinawag na ’power grabber’ ang mga kritiko ni DU30

PALABAN pa rin si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte matapos namang batikusin ang mga kritiko ng kanyang amang si Pangulong Duterte matapos ihayag ang posibilidad na magtatayo ng isang revolutionary government dahil sa umano’y banta ng destabilisasyon.
“Power grabbers have made their point, made their presence felt, caught our attention, and we know who they are,” sabi ni Sara sa isang pahayag kahapon.
Nauna nang nagbanta si Duterte na magtatayo ng isang revolutionary government kagaya ng idineklara ng yumaong dating pangulong Corazon Aquino.
“The threat of destabilization is as real as terrorism,” sabi ni Sara.
Partikular na binatikos ni Sara ang pahayag ng grupong Tindig Pilipinas matapos na sabihan si Duterte na “paranoid at insecure”.
“How can he insecure when he is the president?” dagdag ni Sara. “When you are the president, there is nothing that will make you feel insecure – not a survey results or a person like [Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV] or a power-hungry group called Tindig Pilipinas.”
“All his destabilization claims are from intel reports and reliable sources from inside the offices of the people identified with the opposition,” dagdag ni Sara.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94