2-araw na transport strike kasado na

KASADO na ang dalawang araw na transport strike na magsisimula bukas para ipanawagan sa administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte na ibasura ang planong phase out ng mga jeepney.

Pangungunahan ng Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) ang tigil pasada ng mga jeepney na tatagal hanggang Martes.

“Contrary to government’s claims, Duterte’s phaseout program, through the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Omnibus Franchising Guidelines, is not modernization but an abandonment of its constitutional duty to provide a safe, efficient and affordable mass transport system as a public service,” sabi ng Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) at Piston sa isang pahayag.

Idinagdag ng mga grupo na papatayin ng program ang mahigit kabuhayan ng mahigit 600,000 public utility jeepney (PUJs) at 300,000 maliliit na operator.

“Just as it did with other public services and utilities, Duterte is handing over our mass transport system to the monopoly control of profit greedy oligarchs and foreign big automotive corporations,” dagdag ng grupo.

Bukod sa mga driver at mga operator, sinabi ng mga grupo na apektado rin ang mga mananakay sa nakaambang pagtaas ng pasahe dulot ng modernization program.

“For commuters, it would result in unabated fare hikes with the minimum fare increasing to at least 20 pesos through the Ayala owned BEEP automated fare collection system,” dagdag ng grupo.

Sinabi ng Piston at KMU magsisimula ang kanilang programa ganap na alas-6 ng umaga sa iba’t ibang lugar kung saan isasagawa ang mga protesta, kabilang na ang Cubao (Gateway-Aurora Boulevard), Philcoa, Welcome Rotonda, Monumento, Stop and Shop, Pedro Gil, LITEX, at Alabang.

Isasagawa rin ang transport strike sa Baguio, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, Cebu, Davao, Surigao del Norte, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, at Bukidnon.

