Tumbok Karera Tips, October 15, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Miss Thrifty; TUMBOK – (10) Carolina Blue; LONGSHOT – (5) Amiga

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Atomicseventynine; TUMBOK – (2) Messi; LONGSHOT – (1) Hot And Spicy

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Morning Breeze; TUMBOK – (6) Electric Truth; LONGSHOT – (5) Niccole Girl

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Virgin Forest; TUMBOK – (6) June Three; LONGSHOT – (4) Big Nevada/Shinshiro

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Naughty Girl; TUMBOK – (5) Batang Highlander; LONGSHOT – (4) Oceanside

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Rockstar Show; TUMBOK – (7) Jade’s Treasure; LONGSHOT – (6) Stupa

Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Gintong Lawin; TUMBOK – (4) Tit For Tat; LONGSHOT – (6) Reigning Jewel

Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Diamond’s Best; TUMBOK – (5) Diva’s Champion; LONGSHOT – (1) Manuguit Princess

Race 9 : PATOK – (3) Victory Choice; TUMBOK – (6) Casablanca; LONGSHOT – (1) Et Al

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Luneta Park; TUMBOK – (3) Suave Saint/Kangaroo Court; LONGSHOT – (4) Yes I Can

Race 11 : PATOK – (1) Morning Time; TUMBOK – (4) Babe’s Magic; LONGSHOT – (6) Precious Jewel

Race 12 : PATOK – (7) Single Flower; TUMBOK – (1) Maincore Sunspots/Fantasm; LONGSHOT – (2) Nobody But You

Race 13 : PATOK – (12) Wings In My Feet; TUMBOK – (5) Mighty Maxwell; LONGSHOT – (4) Nicole’s Pet

