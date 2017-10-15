Wala ring pasok sa mga korte bukas-Sereno INQUIRER.net

SINUSPINDE ni Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno ang pasok sa lahat ng korte sa buong bansa bukas sa harap ng inaasahang malawakang transport strike sa buong bansa. Ginawa ni Sereno ang direktiba matapos namang ihayag ng Malacanang na walang pasok sa lahat ng antas sa pampubliko at pribadong paaralan, gayundin sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno dahil sa tigil pasada ng mga jeepney. Ito’y sa harap ng inihayag na dalawang araw na transport holiday ng Transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) bukas at sa Martes para tutulan ang modernisasyon ng mga jeepney na isinusulong ng Department of Transportation. Nagbabala ang Piston na magreresulta ito sa pag-phaseout ng mga jeepney.

