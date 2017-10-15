Jackpot ng 6/42 pinaghatian ng Antipolo, Dasma By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isang mananaya sa Antipolo at Cavite ang maghahati sa P10.1 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 na binola Sabado ng gabi. Isang mananaya sa Antipolo at Cavite ang maghahati sa P10.1 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 na binola Sabado ng gabi. Ayon kay Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Alexander Balutan ang dalawa ang nakakuha sa winning number combination na 01-11-04-13-19-36. Umabot sa P13.1 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Sumulong, Brgy. San Jose, Antipolo, Rizal. Siya ay tumaya ng lucky pick. Ang isa pa ay tumaya naman sa The District Mall sa Dasmarinas, Cavite. Siya ang namili ng mga numerong tinamaan. Nanalo naman ng tig-P25,000 ang 24 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang lumabas na numero. Tig-P390 naman ang tinamaan ng 1,338 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 20,725 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang mga nanalo ay may isang taon para kunin ang kanilang premyo.

