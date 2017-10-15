Klase at pasok sa tanggapan ng gobyerno suspendido bukas dahil sa transport strike Bandera

INIHAYAG ng Palasyo na suspendido ang pasok sa lahat ng antas sa pampubliko at pribadong paaralan sa buong bansa at maging sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno bukas dahil sa inaasahang malawakang transport strike.

“Classes at all levels, both public and private and government work, nationwide, will be suspended for tomorrow, October 16, 2017,” sabi ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Niliwanag naman ni Andanar base sa direktiba ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, nasa desisyon naman ng pribadong sektor kung isususpinde ang pasok sa kani-kanilang tanggapan.

“As to suspension of government, we shall issue the usual memorandum circular,” ayon pa kay Andanar.