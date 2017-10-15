Erich may kapalit na sa puso ni Daniel: Non-showbiz po!

DIRETSONG sinabi ni Daniel Matsunaga na naka-move on na siya sa break-up nila ni Erich Gonzales, at sa katunayan, meron na siyang bagong napupusuan ngayon.

Sa presscon ng bagong horror movie na “Spirit Of The Glass 2: The Haunted” mula sa OctoArts Films at T-Rex Productions, ibinalita ng Brazilian-Japanese model-actor na medyo makulay na uli ang kanyang lovelife at may kilig na uli sa kanyang puso.

“But it’s complicated, kasi trabaho muna. For now, huwag muna (ipakilala). I’m very happy I can say na I’m happy sa lahat ng blessings na dumating sa buhay ko ngayon. I have three movies. Mayroon akong mga movies, itong ‘Spirit Of The Glass’, ‘Meant To Be’ and ‘Fall Back’, so ang dami kong blessings.”

Nang muling matanong tungkol sa hiwalayan nila ni Erich, tugon ng binata, “I prefer not to talk about my past relationship anymore kasi past is past, ‘di ba?”

Anyway, natutuwa rin daw si Daniel dahil nakatrabaho niya uli ang kaibigang si Cristine Reyes sa pelikulang “Spirit Of The Glass 2”, una silang nagkasama noon sa reality show na I Can Do That.

“Ako sobrang excited ako kasi siyempre galing kami ni Cristine sa I Can Do That so I was really honored to be part of this movie,” ani Daniel na proud na proud sa bago nilang horror movie na idinirek ni Jose Javier Reyes.

Makakasama rin nila sa “Spirit Of The Glass 2” sina Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina, Janine Gutierrez, Benjamin Alves, Enrico Cuenca, at Ashley Ortega. In fairness, sa trailer pa lang ng pelikula, mukhang tatabo na ito sa takilya. Timing din ang pagpapalabas nito sa Nov. 1 dahil pinaniniwalaang maraming ligaw na kaluluwa ang naglalamiyerda tuwing Undas!