Jake Zyrus: Ok na kami ni Mommy, pero…!



OKAY na ang mag-inang Jake Zyrus at Raquel Pempengco matapos maging issue ang life story ng international singer sa Maalaala Mo Kaya.

Ayon kay Jake nang makachikahan ng ilang reporter sa presscon ng Himig Handog 2017 Songwriting Competition, nagkausap na sila ng kanyang ina at unti-unti nang bumabalik ang maayos nilang relasyon.

“Okay kami ni mommy nasa province kasi siya ngayon with my brother. Mas nag-uusap kami ngayon ni Nanay (lola) kasi siyempre after everything that happened kumbaga ‘yung stage namin ni Mommy, ‘yung okay namin, hindi kami ganoon ka-okay na tulad ng kay Nanay na we can see each other. Siyempre nandon pa rin ‘yung medyo nahihiya pa sa isa’t isa,” ani Jake.Dugtong pa niya, “Pero sabi ko nga, katulad ng sinabi ko kay ninong Boy (Abunda) noon na when it comes to reaching out, I understand na no matter what, siyempre anak tayo ganyan but in order sa relationship sa family to work out dapat both mag re-reach out to each other, not just the other.

“Kumbaga two way street nga, kumbaga kaya ‘yun ang lagi kong tinatandaan na anak tayo ganyan. But in order for a relationship to work out, dapat both magre-reach out to each other not just the other kumbaga two way street, nga kumbaga ‘yan lang ‘yun laging kong tinatandaan. No matter what happens naman I always give her time. But I know she’s okay with me, I’m okay with her,” sey pa ng transman singer.

Super happy lang daw ang feeling niya ngayon dahil unti-unti nang nakakabawi ang kanyang career, “Masaya ako kasi ‘yun lang ‘yung kulang sa akin for how many years. I’ve been fighting for my freedom for how many years but no matter how you fight for yourself kung wala ‘yung gustong suporta ng family mo, di kumpleto.

“So ‘yun kaya masaya ako kasi pinaglalaban mo ‘yung sarili mo pero nandu’n ‘yung family mo. They are fighting with you so ‘yun ang pinaka-greatest achievement mo sa buhay,” hirit pa ni Jake.