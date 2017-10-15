Aktres nagmaldita na naman, mas sikat na female celebrity inisnab By Jun Mogol Bandera

UMIRAL na naman ang pagkamaldita ng isang aktres sa isang showbiz event. Maraming nakapansin sa isang video ang naging asal niya nang mapadaan sa harap ng isang aktres na mas sikat sa kanya. Kitang-kita sa video na halos lahat ng guests sa event ay binati ng malditang aktres pero nang mapadaan sa harap ng mas sikat sa kanyang aktres, ni ha, ni ho, o kahit plastic na ngiti ay hindi niya ginawa. Keber naman ang mas sikat sa kanyang aktres sa inasal ng huli. Kaya dedma lang siya sa pang-iisnab ng malditang female celeb. Tsaka in the first place, guest lang siya sa event na ‘yon at sanay na siya kung batiin man siya o hindi ng mga artistang hindi naman niya ginagawan ng issue, huh! Kaya sino ngayon ang lumalabas na masama ang ugali? Marami tuloy ang nagsabi na totoo pala ang mga lumalabas na tsismis tungkol sa kamalditahan ng aktres na bida sa blind item na ito. Siguradong one of these days ay kakalat na rin ang nasabing video kaya maghanda-handa na ngayon pa lang ang malditang aktres na ito.

