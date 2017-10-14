Xander Ford ginamit ng bashers para bastusin si Kathryn; pineke raw ang boses sa viral video



XANDER Ford is embroiled anew sa isang controversy after a Facebook Page, “Hugot Lifestyle”, posted a video ng isang guy na kaboses daw niya at nanglalait kay Kathryn Bernardo.

“Ipinu-promote ko nga pala ung palabas naming La Luna Sangre. Spoiler po talaga ko at gusto ko lang ibunyag na yung lobong ginagampanan dun ni Kathryn Bernardo ay sakang po yun,” say ng guy sa video.

“Kaya sa mga naniniwalang gustong mag-#1 FHM model si Kathryn Bernardo, huwag na po kayong umasa. Never pa kong nakakita ng sexy na sakang ang paa,” dagag pa niya.

Agad namang nag-issue ng denial ang kampo ni Xander through Facebook.

“Since day 1 after his grand reveal aired by the TV program Rated K, there are still people who were unhappy, angry and continuously ruining Xander’s image in social media.

“Yes he has flaws like a normal human being, but we are currently working to improve his whole character to make him a better person. We all knew his old self Marlou, as being too confident of himself which often misunderstood as being Mayabang.

“Earlier today, another one issue came out and it’s a video with a voice talking and describing Kathryn Bernardo negatively. It’s definitely not Xander Ford nor Marlou Arizala behind that voice.

“In the first place, how can he say such derogatory words against Kathryn when in fact during his interviews, he’s very keen and proud to say that one of his favorite female actresses is Kathryn Bernardo and his favorite actor is Daniel Padilla (where Ford on his new name came from).

“He even expressed his interest and wish to join La Luna Sangre during his interview in Magandang Buhay to be able to meet and work with his favorite celebrity couple KathNiel.

“Voice can be deceiving without seeing the face of the one speaking. There are people who can imitate voices. Even the voices of famous celebrities can be imitated by talented people especially singers. It could be someone with a similar pitch of Marlou/Xander.

“Xander has a clean conscience. He’s not the one saying negative remarks to Kathryn. Another black propaganda to put him down despite of his intention to work harmoniously with people and to earn for his family. Stop the hate. XF loves Kathniel.”

Ang feeling namin ay hindi naman talaga si Xander ang nagsasalita. Meron lang sigurong gusting sirain siya dahil malakas ang dating niya.