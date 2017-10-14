Xander Ford huli sa video kasama ang mga pulubi sa kalye

MAY nakita kaming video ni Marlou Arizala, more popularly known now as Xander Ford, na lumabas sa isang website, ang NetCitizen.

The video, taken by his friend, showed him buying some food in a carinderia. Then, what followed was a shot na ipinakitang ipinamimigay niya ang food na binili niya sa mga pulubi sa kalsada.

“This video was me secretly filming him while he was buying and sharing food to the homeless people. Hindi nya po alam yan. We were just hanging out here sa Office namin along E. Rodriguez when suddenly inaya nya ako sa baba.

“Sabi nya sakin, ‘Bes. Bilhan natin ng pagkain yung mga bata sa baba. Naaawa ako pag nanlilimos sila. Nakikita ko yung sarili ko sa kanila. Gusto ko sila tulungan kahit sa maliit na bagay lang.”

‘Yan ang nakalagay sa text sa video. Ang daming natuwa sa video na ‘yon.

“Wala sa panlabas na anyo ang tunay na pagkatao ng isang tao kundi nasa puso pagpalain ka ipagpatuloy mo yan. God bless u more.”

“May tinatago naman palng kabaitan e, wag lng kasi mayabang toy!!! Ok!!!!”

“Sa lahat ng mga negative issues kay Xander na nabasa ko parang hindi fair.l kc nman my iba jan na ngaparetoke at lahat sia lng ang sobrang nilait…sabi nga from alanganing mukha to a kaaya ayang tanawin pareho pa ring negative ang mababasa.

“Yan ang alam niyang paraan para makatulong sa pamilya nia at sa ugali cguro mas ok pa ang magyabang minsan kaysa magnakaw o pumatay. Nasa kanya na yun kung sosobrahan niya. Sa kanya rin nman eepekto yun.”