Boobs ni Angeline halos lumuwa sa suot na damit; puro lait ang inabot sa netizens By Alex Brosas Bandera

NATAWA kami when we saw a video which showed singer Angeline Quinto being interviewed.

Kasi naman, she was wearing a dress with super plunging neckline na halos lumuwa na ang kanyang boobs. No, hindi kami natawa sa kanyang dangerously low plunging neckline kundi sa ginawa sa kanya ni Martin Nievera. Apparently, na-feel ni Martin na sobrang luwa ang boobs ni Angelina kaya naman tinakpan niya ito ng hawak niyang iPad yata. Doon kami natawa. Actually, may mga nam-bash kay Angeline dahil sa kanyang super sexy na outfit. “Masagwa naman tingnan bkit kelangan bang ipakita dibdib bagsak naman. Mag dress na lang kasi ng disente.” “Sobra na ang OA nya sana naghubad na lang.” ‘Yan ang say ng ilang bashers. Marami naman ang nag-defend kay Angeline like this guy who said, “Para sakin walang masama sa suot nya, nasa tao po yan kung pano nila tingnan ang nagsusuot ng ganyang damit, pag malisyoso/malisyosa may masama, pero kung open minded ka what’s wrong?” “Bagay sa kanya at hindi naman lumabas ang nipple niya. Artista sila kaya masanay na lang tayong lahat.” “I think, they are trying to change her packaging. Trying to change her image. From an innocent looking diva to a more daring DIVA…its welcoming. Besides she is beautiful, sexy and very talented. She wont be a diva for nothing.”

