Direk Maning Borlaza bahagi ng tagumpay nina Vilma at Mega By Jun Nardo Bandera

MALUNGKOT ang balitang natanggap ni Cong. Vilma Santos-Recto the other day. Namatay na ang matalik na kaibigan/adviser na writer-director na si Emmanuel Borlaza na mas kilala bilang Maning sa showbiz. Huli silang nagkita sa burol ng movie critic na si Mario Hernando sa Mt. Carmel Q.C.. Nagpapatulong si Ate Vi kay direk na makakuha ng kopya ng ginawa nilang pelikula noon “na Dama de Noche.” Memorable kay Cong. Vi ang pelikula dahil ito ang unang nagbigay sa kanya ng unang Best Actress award sa FAMAS. “My! Enough of sad news!” bahagi ng text sa amin ni Cong. Vilma. Napag-usapan din nila sa wake ang ginawa nilang “Lipad, Darna, Lipad”. Halos lahat din ng screenplays ng movie niya ay si Maning ang sumulat. But most of all, naging adviser din niya ang director nung panahong batbat siya ng problema. “Sad news. Kung saan man ako ngayon at status ng career ko…recognitions na nakukuha ko…malaki ang parte niyan si direk Maning Borlaza!” pasasalamat ni Ate Vi. Nagbigay pa nga ng trivia si Cong. Vilma sa namayapang director, “Siya ang director na may pinakamagandang legs!!! Alam niya yan at ipinagmamalaki niya!!! Salamat Jun!” saad pa ni Ate Vi. Ayon sa ilang malapit na kaibigan, ibuburol ang labi ni direk Borlaza sa Loyola Parañaque. Bukod kay Ate Vi, malaking parte rin siya ng movie career ni Sharon Cuneta dahil siya ang director ng blockbuster movies ng Megastar na “Bituing Walang Ningning” at “Bukas Luluhod Ang Mga Tala.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.