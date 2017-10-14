Reginians sasabak sa biritian showdown ng Sarap Diva

NGAYONG Saturday morning sa favorite cooking show n’yo with a big twist, ang Sarap Diva, isa na namang nakakatuwa at nakaka-good vibes na episode ang inyong mapapanood.

Hindi lang ang nag-iisang Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez ang makaka-bonding n’yo today, kundi isang barangay!

Ipinatawag ni Regine ang kanyang mga fans, ka-look-a-like and voice-a-like para sa isang bongga at mainitiang biritan showdown.

At ang papremyo? Exclusive tickets sa nalalapit na concert ni Ate Regs!

Sino kaya sa kanila ang papasa sa mga uupong huradong na kinabibilangan nina Boobsie, Tetay at Kim Idol.

Walang humpay na biritan at walang patumanggang tawanan ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa Sarap Diva after Maynila sa GMA 7 lang!

q q q

Naging matagumpay ang dalawang araw na sceening para sa kauna-unahang Mr. & Ms. BPO. At dahil marami pa ang gustong sumali, magkakaroon ng last screening day ngayong araw (Oct.14), 1 to 5 p.m. sa I’M Hotel (Makati Avenue corner Kalayaan Avenue).

The search is open sa lahat ng BPO or mas kilala bilang call center employees. Ang age requirement is at least 18 to 26 years old, single, Filipino citizen or with Filipino blood ancestry, at least 5’4” tall for female and 5’6” tall for male.

They must also have proportionate physiques, possess pleasing personalities, and with good moral character. He/she must also be regular employees of the company and a resident of the Philippines.

Layunin ng Mr. & Ms. BPO na i-promote ang excellence, leadership and camaraderie in the workplace.

Nais din nito bigyan ng tribute at ipagdiwang ang natatanging galing at talino ng mga nagtra-trabaho sa BPO industry na ngayo’y itibuturing na mga “bagong bayani” ng ating bansa.

Ang mga mapipiling official candidates at sasailalim sa isang holistic approach na workshop at training sa ilalim ng mga sikat na personalidad. Kabilang dito ang first winner ng The Apprentice Asia na si Jonathan Yabut, Binibining Pilipinas 2016 Miss Intercontinental Jennifer Hammond, Emotional Intelligence expert Ruby Manalac, fitness enthusiast and model Mauro Lumba at ang Manhunt International 2012 titleholder na si June Macasaet.

Para sa mga nais sumali, check out the official website (www.mrandmsbpo.com) and download the application form. For other inquiries, you may call the Mr. and Ms. BPO secretariat at 0977-3846984.

Ang Mr. & Ms. BPO ay produksyon ng Royale Chimes Concerts and Events Inc. for the benefit of Habitat for Humanity. Ang finals night ay gaganapin sa Nov. 21 sa Mall of Asia Arena.