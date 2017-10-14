‘Nakaka-miss ang tambalan nina Donita Nose at Tekla!’

MASASABING reunited ang comedic duo nina Donita Nose at Super Tekla as they play “gimmick guests” in tonight’s episode of Celebrity Bluff. Makikigulo lang naman sila sa mga bluffers led by Edu Manzano, Boobsie at Brod Pete.

Nakaka-miss din naman kasi ang pagiging spontaneous ng tandem na ito who don’t rely on scripts just to elicit laughter from the viewers.

Nakasalalay kasi sa kredibilidad ng mga ito kung sino kina Max Collins-Gabby Eigenmann, Jake Vargas-John Feir at Sheeyee-Tipsy D (Fliptop) ang magwawagi ng jackpot prize.