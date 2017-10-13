Nadine muntik na ring mag-suicide! Buti na lang…!

MAY payo si Nadine Lustre sa mga taong may suicidal tendency. Ito’y para maiwasan na rin ang nangyari sa kanyang brother na si Isaiah.

Narito ang advice ng girlfriend ni James Reid sa mga dumaranas ng matinding depresyon sa buhay: “If you’re HEARTBROKEN, cry it out, okay.. and then STOP.

“Pick yourself up and dust it off. He/She ain’t the last person on earth. Trust me when I tell you that you will find someone else… meant for you and who will better you.

“I didn’t believe that before either, but here I am now. DONT EVEN think about hurting yourself or taking your life just because you want the pain and sadness to stop.

“ITS OKAY to be sad. ITS OKAY to feel pain. ITS OKAY to be vulnerable. We are made to have emotions. Dont be afraid to let it out.”

Dagdag pa ng dalaga, “Before you do something you will regret, think about all the great things that you can do in the future, people you will meet and places you travel to, the lives you will touch. I almost did it before and Im so thankful that I didn’t do it, because If I did, I wouldn’t be living the life that I have now.

“Stay with us because life is beautiful. #KeepGoing!”

Bago ito, nag-post din ang aktres sa kanyang Instagram account ng mensahe para sa mga kabataang madaling dapuan ng depresyon.

“If you ever hit rock bottom, don’t be ashamed of opening up to your loved ones. If anyone understands and cares about what you’re going through, it’s them. You are who/what you say you are.

“If you think you’re weak, you will be weak. If you tell yourself you are not worthy, you will be unworthy. But, if you say you’re strong, you will be strong and If you tell yourself you can do it, you can do anything.”

Naging emosyonal din si Nadine sa naging birthday message niya para sa kapatid na si Ice.

“Im so proud of you. Never knew you had such talent with words. Im happy to have read all of your entries and discover that you have such a beautiful mind. Excited to read your scripts/stories soon.

“I want to thank you for teaching everyone a very important lesson. Thank you for opening my eyes and making me braver. I know now that whatever challenge I will have to face, I will be able to pull through because of you. Im gonna miss your face and miss hearing your corny jokes. I wish you stayed with us longer.

“I am keeping my promise and we will still travel the world together. No more crying. Happy Birthday Dude. Joyeux voyage, je t’aime frère ?”