PDEA nangako na walang EJKs INQUIRER.net

NANGAKO ang Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) na walang mangyayaring extrajudicial killings (EJKs) matapos saluhin mula sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang kampanya kontra ilegal na droga. Ito’y matapos atasan ni Pangulong Duterte ang PDEA na siya na lamang ang magpatuloy ng gera kaugnay ng operasyon ng droga sa bansa. Tiniyak ni PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino na mahigpit na ipapatupad ang mga batas sa harap naman ng alegasyon ng EJKs mula nang simulan ang kampanya ng gobyerno kontra droga.

“Sa amin wala naman talagang ganyan e. Wala naman talagang abuses. Kaya lang, dinadagdagan ko na lang ng ganyan para to have an assurance sa mga tao na very transparent ang PDEA,” sabi ni Aquino.

Tinanggal ni Duterte sa PNP ang pamumuno sa kampanya kontra droga matapos namang bumaba ang net at trust rating ng pangulo base sa pinakahuling survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Sinabi ni Aquino na 28 suspek sa droga at 11 miyembro ng PDEA ang nasawi matapos simulan ang kampanya ng gobyerno kontra droga noong isang taon.

“I feel deeply that the 28 drug personalities that died since July up to present (in antidrug operations) being conducted by PDEA were all (results of) legitimate operations,” ayon pa kay Aquino.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.