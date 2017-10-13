Arraignment ni de Lima ipinagpaliban sa Nov. 24 INQUIRER.net

IPINAGPALIBAN ng Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 205 ang pagbasa ng sakdal kay Sen. Leila de Lima para iresolba muna ang mga nakabinbing mosyon sa korte. Itinakda ni Judge Amelia Fabros-Cruz, ng Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 ang arraignment ni de Lima at kapwa akusado na si Jad Dera sa Nobyembre 24, limang buwan matapos unang itinakda ang pagbasa ng sakdal noong Hunyo. Sinabi ni Filibon Tacardon, abogado ni de Lima, na naghain sila ng dalawang mosyon for reconsideration — ang isa ay para sa kanilang naibasurang pangalawang motion to quash at ang hindi pinayagang aplikasyon para sa legislative furlough. Nahaharap si de Lima sa kaso matapos namang akusahan ng administrasyon na protektor umano ng operasyon ng ilegal na droga sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

