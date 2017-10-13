Palasyo binawi ang 24-oras na ultimatum ni DU30 vs European Ambassadors Bandera

BINAWI ng Palasyo ang 24 oras na ultimatum na naunang ibinigay ni Pangulong Duterte para umalis ang mga Ambassador ng mga bansang kasapi ng European Union.

Sa isang briefing, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Erneso Abella na nakatakdang klaruhin ni Duterte ang kanyang naunang pahayag.

“I’m sure these things are being clarified to… directly to persons concerned,” sabi ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na gumagawa na ng hakbang ang gobyerno para liwanagin sa mga kaukulang Ambassador ang naging banta ni Duterte.

“I suppose all venues will be exhausted regarding that matter,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Sa kanyang talumpati sa Malacanang, binigyan ni Duterte ng isang araw ang mga EU Ambassador na lisanin ang Pilipinas matapos ang banta na tatanggalin ang Pilipinas bilang miyembro ng United Nations (UN)

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.