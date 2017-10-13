Approval at trust rating ni Duterte nananatiling mataas-Pulse Asia INQUIRER.net

NANANATILING mataas ang approval at trust rating ni Pangulong Duterte matapos ang pinakahuling survey ng Pulse Asia. Sa survey na isinagawa ng Pulse Asia mula Setyembre 24 hanggang 30, lumalabas na apat sa limang Pinoy ang patuloy na aprubado ang pamumuno ni Duterte. Nananatili rin ang tiwala sa kanya. Bumaba ng dalawang porsiyento ang approval rating ni Duterte matapos makakuha ng 80 porsiyento ngayong Setyembre, mula sa 82 porsiyento noong Hunyo. Samantala, bumaba naman ang kanyang trust rating ng isang porsiyento matapos makapagtala ng 80 porsiyento, mula sa dating 81 porsiyento. Samantala, nakakuha naman si Vice President Leni Robredo, 55 porsiyentong approval rating, 57 porsiyento naman ang kanyang trust rating. Bumaba naman ang approval rating ni Robredo ng apat na porsiyento, mula sa dating 61 porsiyento noong Hunyo, samantalang bumaba ng tatlong porsiyento ang kanyang trust rating mula sa 60 porsiyento. Isinagawa ang survey sa 1,200 respondents sa buong bansa.

