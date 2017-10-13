Van sumalpok sa trike; 4 patay By John Roson Bandera

Apat katao ang nasawi nang salpukin ng van ang isang tricycle sa General Santos City, Huwebes ng hapon, iniulat ng pulisya Biyernes. Apat katao ang nasawi nang salpukin ng van ang isang tricycle sa General Santos City, Huwebes ng hapon, iniulat ng pulisya Biyernes. Kabilang sa mga nasawi ang tricycle driver na si Carlo Papalid at mga pasahero niyang sina Jocelyn Cabang at Romel Salawa, sabi ni Chief Insp. Aldrin Gonzales, tagapagsalita ng Central Mindanao regional police. Nasawi rin si John Roi Perez, driver ng sangkot na van. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-2:10 ng hapon, habang binabagtas ng Mitsubishi L300 van (ZEZ-139) ang kalye sa Brgy. Baluan, kasunod ng tricycle (MC-36633). Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na sinubukang unahan ng van ni Perez ang tricycle, na noo’y mabagal ang takbo dahil maraming karga na saging. Sinubukang mag-overtake ng van sa kanan pero pumutok ang isang gulong nito sa unahan, kaya nawalan ng kontrol ang driver hanggang sa sumalpok ang sasakyan sa likod ng tricycle, ani Gonzales. Sa lakas ng impact, natanggap ang side car ng tricycle at nagtamo ng matinding pinsala, aniya. Isinugod sina Papalid, Cabang, at Salawa sa ospital dahil sa matinding pinsala sa katawan, ngunit idineklarang patay ng mga doktor, ani Gonzales. Wasak din ang harapan ng van. Dinala si Perez sa Dr. Jeorge P. Royeca Hospital dahil sa matinding pinsala sa ulo, ngunit idineklara ding patay ng doktor. (John Roson)

